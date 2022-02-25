This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.903_Multiplayer_Polish

We're getting SO close to being out of beta. The plan was tomorrow, although it's International Elden Ring Day, so maybe that's not the wisest move? Regardless, there are a lot of major strides here. We might come out of beta tomorrow but not fully announce until Monday, we'll see.

New in this build, factions now have an icon next to their name in the lobby when you're choosing one to add, which adds a lot to making them easier to choose and tell apart. Does not apply to the DLC3 factions just yet.

Lots more balance to DLC3 in general.

Lots of bugfixes across the board, too. Some particularly notable ones:

A number of notable multiplayer stability improvements. Multiplayer client-side ship jitter/lag gone. Multiplayer clients no longer have disappearing ships. (These were the most major remaining MP issues!)

Tachyon beams and similar now show up properly in tooltips again, unlike the last few builds.

If you weren't playing with distributed economy on, it was erroneously still giving you metal harvester bonus income if you were using any command station type other than military. This is now fixed, which prevents players in the more basic game modes from having an excess of income to the same degree.

The game now properly calculates overall power level, which means that exowar units will actually show up again.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!