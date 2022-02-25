Ver2.11.300 The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales Chapter 3

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Encounters

Mythos

・Added The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales Chapter 3.

・Added new maps and areas

・Added new background music

Encounters

・Ally Encounter Red Clad Flamemancer: Fire Force Edition and Blunt Force Edition... New ally "Red Clad Flamemancer" is available.

These Encounters each focus on four characters, including the Red Clad Flamemancer, with either Fire attack skills or Blunt attack skills.

You can encounter the following four characters (5★ classes) at a 1% encounter rate each (4% in total).

*5★ classes for other characters are not available

[table][tr][th]Blunt Force Edition[/th][th]Fire Force Edition[/th][/tr][tr][td]Red Clad Flamemancer

(Red Scorpio)[/td][td]Red Clad Flamemancer

(Red Scorpio)[/td][/tr][tr][td]Ewan Another Style

(Curse Seeker)[/td][td]Tsukiha Another Style

(Sarashinahime)[/td][/tr][tr][td]Biaka

(Kommandeur)[/td][td]Renri Another Style

(Covert Agent)[/td][/tr][tr][td]Yipha

(Boyne Lord)[/td][td]Radica Another Style

(Fortuna)[/td][/tr][/table]

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Added Mythos to the Replay Story feature.

Go to the basement from the first floor of Time's Forgotten Stop and talk to the bard to check it out.

You can replay the stories from Mythos in the version 2.11.300 update.

Uncompleted Mythos will not be displayed.

▼Specified Mythos

・The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales

・Chapter 2

・Part 13 of the Main Story must be cleared

・The app must be updated to version 2.11.300.

*We are planning to add more chapters to the Replay Story feature in the future.

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

February 25, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – March 6, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased twice

・Achievement Reward (Chronos Stone) Bonus

・During the following duration, we've increased the amount of achievement rewards you receive when you start the Mythos: The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales Chapter 3.

[table][tr][th]Achievement: The Gentle Tilt[/th][/tr] [tr][td]Chronos Stones x10 -> Chronos Stones x50[/td][/tr][/table]

Achievement: The Gentle Tilt will activate after the beginning event scene is finished.

The increased reward amount will be delivered to your inbox.

▼Campaign Duration

From the version 2.11.300 update to March 27, 2022 14:59 (UTC).

The following campaigns have ended

The campaign tripling the amount of key items obtained in the following episodes and symphonies.

▼Episodes

・Two Knights and the Holy Sword: Miglancian Magic

・IDA School Part 1 Absolute Zero Chain: Scores

・The 1000 Year Ark of the Ocean Palace: Atlantis Pearls

・IDA School Part 2 Butterfly's City and Heaven's Cradle: Cocoon's Dreams

・The Celestial Tower and the Shadow Witch: Dark Residue

・The Closed-off Open World and the Azure Rebel: Time Layers Force

・First Knight and the Holy Sword: Ethereal Dewdrops

▼Symphony

・Tails of Time and the Brave Four -Tales of Chronographia-: Dreamcolor Ink

*After the update to 2.11.300, the amount of key items obtained will return to their version 2.10.200 levels.

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –3/6(UTC)

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.11.300.

Fixed the following issues

・When you encounter the Black Clad Swordsman, or when the character's name or speaker's name becomes the "Black Clad Swordsman," some screens do not display as intended.

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.