Custom AI name list + Ukraine Skin

Custom AI name list

In Normal Mode, you can now create a list of AI's names that will be assigned to AI's in battles.

If, for example, your list has 10 names, and you make a fight of 50 AI's, the 50 AI's will each a random name of the 10 names in the list.

By default this setting is off, you can turn it on when you select the number of AI for your match.

Added Ukraine skin

Ukraine Skin now available in the Normal and Streamer modes.

Sending prayers to the Ukrainians, stay safe ❤