 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

AI Battle Royale Generator update for 25 February 2022

Custom AI name list + Ukraine Skin

Share · View all patches · Build 8271641 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Custom AI name list

In Normal Mode, you can now create a list of AI's names that will be assigned to AI's in battles.

If, for example, your list has 10 names, and you make a fight of 50 AI's, the 50 AI's will each a random name of the 10 names in the list.

By default this setting is off, you can turn it on when you select the number of AI for your match.

Added Ukraine skin

Ukraine Skin now available in the Normal and Streamer modes.

Sending prayers to the Ukrainians, stay safe ❤

Changed files in this update

AI Battle Royale Generator Content Depot 1604451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.