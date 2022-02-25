Update Notes - 02/25/2022

Hello everyone!

In this update, we fixed some bugs as well as adjusted and optimized content with respect to weapons, Occult Scrolls and levels. The dev team is currently preparing for a DLC development plan in 2022. We’ll make an announcement when there is a clear schedule, so stay tuned! Thanks for all your support!

If you encounter issues such as game crashes, failure to start, etc., and you cannot use the feedback function, please send your Steam name with the detailed descriptions of the issue or screenshots to our email (qhstaff@2980.com). We will investigate the issues you encounter as soon as possible.

Weapon

Adjusted two Gemini inscriptions:

Old: (Gemini) Killing an enemy with the held weapon increases the base DMG of the next shot from the off-hand weapon by +50%. (Up to 10 shots will be affected.)

New: (Gemini) Killing an enemy with the held weapon increases base DMG of the next shot from the off-hand weapon by +50%. (Up to 6 shots, stack-able)

Old: (Gemini) Plant a spore on the target when hitting enemy and deal AoE damage when the spore from different weapons meet together.

New: (Gemini) Plant a spore on the target when hitting enemy and deal extra damage when the spore from different weapons meet together. (Stacks will not be reset after encounter)

Special Effects:

Optimized [Foundry]’s projectile effects and hitting effects on ice & snow.

Occult Scrolls

Added a new Enhanced Occult Scroll:

[Enhanced·Evil-Banishing Talisman]: Gain immunity to all Cursed Scrolls, and your Cursed Scrolls become discard-able.

Monsters

Optimized the resistance pattern of monsters to the freezing effect of [Energy Orb]

Old: The more times the freezing effect is triggered, the higher the monster’s resistance ability.

New: The longer the freezing effect lasts, the higher the monster’s resistance ability.

[Elite Coyote] Adjustments

Added skills such as quick swoop, setting quicksand traps, and deleted its skill of throwing corrosive balls.

Adjusted AI, reduced the chance of missing player’s hits, and enhanced its tendency to attack.

If the artillery shells in [Dinghai Bay-Final Stage] are not picked up within 15 seconds, they will automatically blast and deal damage to players.

Levels

Added a new route in [Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 2].

Optimized some scenes in [Hyperborean Jokul] and lowered power consumption.

Descriptions

Optimized Occult Scroll descriptions of [Elite Assassin] and [Enhanced·Elite Assassin].

Optimized Occult Scroll descriptions of [Enhanced·Fire Enthusiast], [Enhanced·Lightning Enthusiast] and [Enhanced·Corrosion Enthusiast].

Optimized the descriptions of Ascension [Survival Instinct]’s status icon and some related Talents.

Optimized the box text of skipping a dialog.

Optimized some translations.

Special Effects & Models

Optimized the performance of [Foot Soldier] in Beginner's guide.

Optimized the model and action performance of [Craftsman]

UI

Optimized text layouts displayed on some interfaces.

Audio

Optimized the sound effects of weapon hits.

BUG Fixes

Fixed an issue where owning the Spiritual Blessing [Weapon Genius], the weapon level might still be retained even if it is discarded by [Ao Bai] when dual-wielding.

Fixed an issue where [Lei Luo]’s Ascension [Thunder Nemesis] cannot hit [Pole Monarch]’s aura jars.

Fixed an issue where the increase of Shield obtained through [Unfathomable Ocean] doesn’t double when [Qian Sui] carrying Occult Scroll [Paranormality].

Fixed an issue where the highest-level numbers of [Lei Luo]’s Ascension [Fulminous Zap] are incorrectly calculated.

Fixed an issue where [Argus] could knock monsters back into walls.

Fixed an issue where [Argus] could knock back some mighty monsters.

Fixed an issue where a single reload might add 2 magazine ammo of [Hell].

Fixed an issue where [Elite Mutant Penguin] might enter the next zone earlier.

Fixed an issue where in the challenge event [Monsters are shielded and immune to damage and manipulation, shields break 1s after being hit!], the [Bomber] may not explode.

Fixed an issue where the red edges may still exist when the aura jars in [Jade Summit - Final Stage] are not attack-able.

Fixed an issue where a Vault entrance may be blocked by Craftsman in [Longling Tomb-Stage 2].

Fixed an issue where a dropped item may not be picked up in [Longling Tomb-Stage 3].

Fixed an issue where players might be stuck by Phantom Peddler in [Anxi Desert-Stage 1].

Fixed an issue where players might be knocked back by monsters and then be stuck in [Anxi Desert-Stage 2].

Fixed a map issue in [Anxi Desert-Stage 3] in order to prevent players from being stuck by stones.

Fixed an issue where monsters may stay out of the battle field in [Duo Fjord-Stage 1].

Fixed an issue where players might be stuck in [Duo Fjord-Stage 3].

Fixed a map issue where players might be stuck under water in [Duo Fjord-Stage 3].

Fixed a map issue that prevents players from moving in [Duo Fjord-Stage 3].

Fixed an issue where a dropped item may not be picked up in [Duo Fjord-Stage 3].

Fixed an issue where a dropped item is not pick-able.

Fixed an issue where the artillery shells appear abnormally in [Dinghai Bay-Final Stage].

Fixed an issue where the guns might be translucent upon quickly switching weapons.

Fixed an issue where the dead zone might be too large.

Fixed an issue where the text in shooting mode could not switch to other languages immediately.

