MVK 1.0.61 Patch notes: Prism-A Tower mini update.

MECHS V KAIJUS v1.0.61 PATCH NOTES.

Hello Commanders!

We improve a lot the Prism-A Tower since they were not up to the task of being one of the most powerful towers in the game.

But with that improvement, plus the 100% return on sells, we found a heavy exploit, that will break the game.

Because of that we are introducing a big, but no so big change. A -5% change or tax, hehe, on the "SELL" of the structures, this very small percentage should not affect the replace wall mechanic since it´s only $8 less (150 - 142, for walls), but should put a break in an exploit that I found while playing with the new Prism-A Towers. Since they are the most expensive they will sell for 1900 of 2000.

Remember the idea of the 100% returns of the first tier was always to encourage experimentation and fast adaptability to each wave in the early game, or reposition a tower if the placement was not good.

HOT FIXES:

Titan Hunters & Sky Battle levels will have an anti-lock soft that will win the level after the final wave, the timer has to reach zero, plus the number of kaiju alive is the same for over 10 seconds. If the number of kaiju alive changes the counter will reset.

This was the same fail-safe added to the Park level and looks like it works ok.

Mechalibur and Kappa suddenly have -10% life random at the end of the level.

ODIN BULLETS (fix):

Odin Bullets discrepancy in fire rate and magazine size, when switched them in battle vs selected them in Odin's upgrades menu, this last was the correct one.

About the Ammo, since some of you guys asked in the discord:

Long Range bullets are the standard, have the longest reach, highest DPS (550 without upgrades), and biggest magazine. But they do single-target damage.

Explosive Bullets are like grenade launchers. They do area of damage on impact, which is especially useful when a lot of small and medium kaijus clump up. Good very good for the small levels with medium to low tier kaiju.

Armour-Piercing: The OP bullet, that is why is very late on the tech tree. It does 300 DPS, but does damage in a straight line and can pass thru Kaijus, excellent to reach the range kaijus.

Explosive and AP bullets have a decreased rate of fire and range if compared with the standard bullets and limited magazine. By the time players which to this ammo they need to be comfortable with leaving the main wall and go closer to the kaijus.

IMPROVEMENTS:

The tutorial now teaches the players to jump the mechs out of the wall to reach the enemies that are far away.

Mechs Flares:

Now they said Mechs Landing Spot for 5 seconds at the beginning of the level so there is no doubt what they are for.

Better Prism-A Towers:

Better sound and visual effects.

Fixed a bug where they cut the shoot, doing less damage than they should.

New: Now the tower will follow the mouse when selected, and since the shoot is longer if timed wright can be used to swipe enemies.

CHANGES IN LEVELS:

SkyWorld Plaza, the Kaiju Boss Nematodah Rex will spawn 3 Kaiju spawners at the beginning, we feel the first 3 to 4 first minutes of the mission needs a little more action.

Added more landing spots in the early levels so players get more comfortable with this mechanic since is critical for episode II, and will reduce the need to upgrade the mechs upgrade a bit.

I hope that you guys like these changes. Please let us know how they feel after testing it.