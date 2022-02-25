R-IV Beta VII

I have spent this week going through Enter The Backrooms and fixing all of the bugs I could find. Not only that, the fantastic team of translators for the game have translated the new text included in Release Version IV. I also threw in some new ambiance to make the sound design of the game better. Even though this Beta is small, here are the new features:

Added in a new layer of ambiance to improve sound design.

Dozens of bug fixes and adjustments, mostly with generation.

Updated the credits screen.

New Language: Thai, thanks to AP STP.

Translated the new text for Release Version IV.

Added a secret level.

If there aren't any major issues with this Beta, this will be the last Beta before Release Version IV is released. Thank you to everyone for the support throughout the last 6 months. I cannot wait to put this massive update out into the world. Here's hoping everything goes well with this Beta!