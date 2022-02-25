[Game Update] - 496912

Share · View all patches · Build 8271261 · Last edited 25 February 2022 – 19:19:03 UTC by Wendy

Hey friends,

We’ve got a minor update going out today!

If you’ve had a chance to check out our roadmap post here, you know that our main focus these days is on improvements for later updates.

But we made time to work on a few key things to make sure they’d be available in time for the Steam Deck launch.

Highlights:

Better controller support for Steam users using Big Picture Mode:

Wider range of actions that can be activated by a controller.

Mouse/trackpad is still the most comfortable way to play, but a controller can now activate a virtual cursor

Added default controller configurations for: Steam Deck, Xbox 360 Controller, Xbox Wireless Controller, DUALSHOCK™4 Wireless Controller

Steam Deck support.

Minor UI adjustments to support smaller resolutions.

Fixed issue where Duplicants could get stuck depressurizing an Oil Well.

Keep those bug reports, comments and suggestions coming!

For full patch notes, see our post on the official forums.