Oxygen Not Included update for 25 February 2022

[Game Update] - 496912

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey friends,

We’ve got a minor update going out today!

If you’ve had a chance to check out our roadmap post here, you know that our main focus these days is on improvements for later updates.

But we made time to work on a few key things to make sure they’d be available in time for the Steam Deck launch.

Highlights:

  • Better controller support for Steam users using Big Picture Mode:
  • Wider range of actions that can be activated by a controller.
  • Mouse/trackpad is still the most comfortable way to play, but a controller can now activate a virtual cursor
  • Added default controller configurations for: Steam Deck, Xbox 360 Controller, Xbox Wireless Controller, DUALSHOCK™4 Wireless Controller
  • Steam Deck support.
  • Minor UI adjustments to support smaller resolutions.
  • Fixed issue where Duplicants could get stuck depressurizing an Oil Well.

Keep those bug reports, comments and suggestions coming!

For full patch notes, see our post on the official forums.

