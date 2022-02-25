 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 25 February 2022

Noble Fates 0.24.0.29 released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Building

Separate out Deliver from Building so that Haulers can help build

Prioritize building jobs that already have had their resources delivered

This should speed up mid/late game building a fair bit

Hauling

Prioritize Delivering over other Hauling tasks (unless they're prioritized)

Fix bug that prevented carrying extra resources

Base the amount of extra resources carried on relevant Skill

Raids

Fix bug that caused raiders to defend their campsite like a catapult if they had one

Raiders will remove their own foliage and rocks before building catapults

Visitors

Visitors will now help with Deliver and Refuel jobs

Visitors will remove their own foliage and rocks before building camp

Work

Revisit priorities more often to make sure we switch jobs when we can

Changed depots in development branch

