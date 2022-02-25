Noble Fates 0.24.0.29 released!

Building
Separate out Deliver from Building so that Haulers can help build
Prioritize building jobs that already have had their resources delivered
This should speed up mid/late game building a fair bit
Hauling
Prioritize Delivering over other Hauling tasks (unless they're prioritized)
Fix bug that prevented carrying extra resources
Base the amount of extra resources carried on relevant Skill
Raids
Fix bug that caused raiders to defend their campsite like a catapult if they had one
Raiders will remove their own foliage and rocks before building catapults
Visitors
Visitors will now help with Deliver and Refuel jobs
Visitors will remove their own foliage and rocks before building camp
Work
Revisit priorities more often to make sure we switch jobs when we can
Changed depots in development branch