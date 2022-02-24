Major Update - v0.1.0

New Game Modes

Competitive

Play against other players and see who can get the highest score out of 5 words. Guessing the word in fewer guesses nets you more points.

Guesses are time limited, so don't take too long!

Will you crack under the pressure, or come out on top?

Casual

Choose your word length and just get cracking those words. No time limits, no scores, just word after word after word.

Bug Reports & Feedback

If there are any issues or feedback that you'd like to submit, please email me at lonelyocelotdev@gmail.com! I am still actively developing this game, and your input is valuable.