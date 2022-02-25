Dreamscape Update and Full Release

Hi everyone,

We are finally out of Early Access with the Dreamscape Update!

Isle of Dreams - Dreamscape Course

Introducing the Isle of Dreams course, showing off the Dreamscape themed content.





Achievements

Also included in this update are Achievements! In total there are 21 achievements, including a few hidden ones. Note that the gameplay-related achievements are not counted when testing in the course creator.

As always there are more new features and bug fixes to list as well, but before the changelog I want to address MiniGolf Maker's future as a full release.

I have been working on MiniGolf Maker since 2015, so that would be almost 7 years I have dedicated to working on this game. In that time I graduated college and had 3 full-time jobs before deciding I wanted to quit my job and focus completely on game dev.

This game has been a big part of my life, and quite frankly I am completely burnt out. But now that it is out of Early Access I feel I that am finally able to move on. Working on this game has not been easy, especially during the time that I had full-time jobs that ate up 8 hours of my weekdays, meaning I spent almost all of my free time working on this game. There were many occasions where my motivation to keep working was extremely low, but I felt like I had an obligation to see this project through to some state that could be considered complete.

There are a lot of things about this game I am proud of, and just as many things that I regret. Even with that said, working on this game has provided me with invaluable experience for not only the technical aspects of game making, but also for the community and marketing aspects (mostly for what I need to do better). I will be sure to use everything I've learned here to make my next games even better.

So, with all that said, this will be the final feature update of MiniGolf Maker. I will still monitor the Problem Reports forum for bug reports, and release patches as needed, but there will be no new added features from this point on. I will be removing the Ideas and Feedback forum in accordance with this.

Thank you to everyone who has supported this game. Thank you to everyone (both on Steam and on Discord) who has shared their courses, provided feedback, and posted bug reports. You have helped immensely in keeping me motivated to continue working on this game, and I hope to see you again on my future games.

Now, let's keep tradition by including the change log:

Changelog - 1.0.0

Features

Added new "Isle of Dreams" course.

Added various Achievements.

Added "Favorite Courses" option when selecting a course to play to view your favorite courses.

Added ability to favorite courses when finished playing them.

Added new course templates "Desert Dunes", "Alpine Heights", and "Tropical Island".

Added option to turn on/off auto-snapping of greens.

Added Action Menu button to manually join selected greens.

Force zones can now be "Directional" (force moving in one direction) or "Radial" (force coming from the center of the zone).

Added new effects that can be used to show force zones.

Added Trigger Limit option to behavior sequences, so you can limit how many times a sequence can be started.

Improved terrain brush accuracy.

Reduced intensity of dreamscape sand texture bumpiness.

Added ability to change the workshop item being saved when publish a course, so you can overwrite an existing course or publish as a new course.

Added indicators to save and load course to show courses that have been published.

Camera can now be pointed upward when aiming.

Bug Fixes

Underside of green with flag now generates properly if it is a bridge.

Fixed ball triggering Trigger Entered/Exited events when changing states inside of a trigger area.

Fixed Trigger Event Behavior UI being broken.

Various components of the Course Creator are now cleared when a new course is loaded, which should fix some issues.

Fixed thumbnails for green styles.

Fixed thumbnails for effects objects.

Fixed potential publishing issues when loading a workshop course in the course creator.

Fixed tee not being deleted when cancelling new hole creation.