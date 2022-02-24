Content Update #3 v0.8.3 - Multi-Level Building, Day Guests & Lighting

Multi-Level Building, Day Guests & Lighting

It has been a busy couple of months, but our biggest and most requested update yet is here! It has been quite a challenge with lots of technical and design hurdles to overcome, but we are very happy to give everyone the ability to now build vertically across multiple levels. As interior rooms are now more obscured, we’ve also decided to add in room lighting along with day visitors to fill up your facilities and help fund your new expansions!

Multi-Level Building

The biggest feature in this update is multi-level building! This latest addition will allow you to build your hotel upwards to a maximum of 16 floors. To give your guests some extra room, you are now also able to build a new type of wall: railings! You can now easily build balconies and outdoor areas using this new wall add-on.

With these additional features, there is now the concept of ceilings. When you build a room, a ceiling is created above it (which you can see when going up levels). These ceilings can be colorized but, of course, cannot be walked on or used by your staff or guests.

In order for these areas to be used by your staff or guests, it will need to be enclosed by a wall or railing.

Another tool that we have added is the ability to remove floors to create multi-level open spaces (you cannot remove a ceiling). As seen below, you can use this tool to create large lobbies or mezzanines. You can access this tool from the floor editing menu.



2: Remove Floor 3: Restore Floor

To get your guests and staff up to these levels, you can now add stairs! In the future, we will be adding elevators. Please keep in mind that stairs do not currently work well when used outside as they need to connect to a room above them.

We have been very excited getting this new feature ready for everyone and we can’t wait to see what everyone builds with it! Be sure to join us on our Discord or Steam discussion page to give any feedback, if you have it!

Lighting

To accompany the changes with multi-level building, we needed a better way to light rooms and the surrounding area. This led to us working on a way to lighten up rooms that was visually appealing but still very performant. You now have to place lights in rooms to make sure there is enough lighting for your guests.

You can view the lighting information for a room via the light info button on the room detail menu.

Windows also provide light for a room, but only during the day. This means you can use a combination of both windows and artificial lighting to illuminate certain rooms. We have also worked on the lighting for the outside and surrounding environments. This includes a more picturesque sunrise and sunset color palette.

Day Guests/Visitors

To help fill out everyone's new expansive hotels (and to help fund them), we have enabled day visitors! Essentially, people will now visit your hotel’s facilities without staying the night. So expect to see a lot more people dining in your restaurants and drinking at your bars.

This system should bring plenty more guests to your hotel, making it easier to keep your restaurants, bars, and similar facilities profitable.

Don’t forget to leave a review for us on Steam if you haven’t already and join us on our Discord where you can chat with us and other fans!

Changelog:

Read our previous Hotfix changelogs to get more detail of what has changed since our last major update

Changes:

Improvements to performance

Fixed some instances of crashes

General bug fixing & maintenance

Improvements and fixes to wall building

Stopped staff from walking on the spot in certain circumstances

Fixed some bugs surrounding kitchens and kitchen staff

Known Issues: