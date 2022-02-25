 Skip to content

Junkyard Simulator update for 25 February 2022

Patch 1.2

Patch 1.2

Hi!

Official Patch 1.2 for the Junkyard Simulator is now available!

Patch 1.2 includes new game mechanics:

  • Metal smelting station
  • Furnace, molds, pallet, and scrap hopper
  • Metal grinding station
  • Junkman's Hammer is now available at the upgrade station

You can obtain metal fragments by using your hammer. The obtained metals can be ground and smelted with your new toys. And finally, you'll be able to use obtained resources that way to build a junkyard in the next updates.

  • You can modify the key settings. Go to: Options > Keyboard
  • Reported bugs are fixed

Don't forget to let us know what you think!

