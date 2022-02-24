Perfect Tides v1.0.1

So far so good with our very first release! This is just a quick patch for the PC build. Since these changes are so minor, and Mac builds are far more time-consuming, these changes will be folded into the next regular-sized update for Mac.

Changes in this version:



fixed a bug that caused a collectable object to reappear

moved some NPCs that were blocking a walk path

fixed a typo

fixed a UI bug that prevented the game from pausing when menus are open

Known Issues:

Mac users have been reporting odd screen alignment when they start up their game in windowed mode. I'm looking into this, but for now, here is a workaround:

Launch the game. Select "Settings" from the intro screen menu. Select "Fullscreen", then reselect "Windowed". This should bring the window into correct alignment.



A huge THANK YOU to everyone who has played Perfect Tides since the release! And a giant thanks and sigh of relief to the pre-release testers, who have seemingly warded off anything catastrophic in the release build. As always, feel free to report any bugs in the Perfect Tides Discord.