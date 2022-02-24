 Skip to content

Perfect Tides update for 24 February 2022

Perfect Tides v1.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So far so good with our very first release! This is just a quick patch for the PC build. Since these changes are so minor, and Mac builds are far more time-consuming, these changes will be folded into the next regular-sized update for Mac.

Changes in this version:

  • fixed a bug that caused a collectable object to reappear
  • moved some NPCs that were blocking a walk path
  • fixed a typo
  • fixed a UI bug that prevented the game from pausing when menus are open

Known Issues:

Mac users have been reporting odd screen alignment when they start up their game in windowed mode. I'm looking into this, but for now, here is a workaround:

Launch the game. Select "Settings" from the intro screen menu. Select "Fullscreen", then reselect "Windowed". This should bring the window into correct alignment.

A huge THANK YOU to everyone who has played Perfect Tides since the release! And a giant thanks and sigh of relief to the pre-release testers, who have seemingly warded off anything catastrophic in the release build. As always, feel free to report any bugs in the Perfect Tides Discord.

Changed files in this update

Perfect Tides PC Depot 1172801
  • Loading history…
