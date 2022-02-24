Share · View all patches · Build 8269760 · Last edited 24 February 2022 – 19:39:14 UTC by Wendy

Maps

New map added (Oldward Town). It will be added to the map vote later on when we validate there are no critical bugs

Balance

Increase humans speed

Reset recoil much more quickly after firing a lot of shots

Make lasermines unwalkable. This is a temporary solution until we make a more advanced placement system to avoid some exploits.

Bugs

Fixed reload getting stuck for players with high ping

Misc

Added separate Spanish (Spain) and Spanish (Latam) languages

New hints system, smarter and containing more hints