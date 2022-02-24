Maps
New map added (Oldward Town). It will be added to the map vote later on when we validate there are no critical bugs
Balance
Increase humans speed
Reset recoil much more quickly after firing a lot of shots
Make lasermines unwalkable. This is a temporary solution until we make a more advanced placement system to avoid some exploits.
Bugs
Fixed reload getting stuck for players with high ping
Misc
Added separate Spanish (Spain) and Spanish (Latam) languages
New hints system, smarter and containing more hints
Changed files in this update