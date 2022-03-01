Update 20: Fire Gameplay

**
PATCH HIGHLIGHTS:
FIRE ALARM: Buildings can now catch on fire.
REBEL CHALLENGE: Choose if rebels continue or stop attacks after clearing their bases.
WEATHER BALANCE: Adjusted how some weather works.
NEW REBEL SHIP LAYOUTS:** Beware!
and more!
Industries of Titan is in Early Access, which means we are actively updating and adding new content based on our roadmap and your wonderful feedback. You can expect the next Titan Tuesday on April 5th.
See the full patch notes below!
Titan Tuesday: Patch 0.23.0
Fire Gameplay
Changes as of 0.23.0
🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!
Somebody call 9-1-1, Titan fires burning out of control, whoa
- Fire has been added as a new hazard to manage
- Buildings will catch fire after receiving moderate damage
- Once a building starts to burn the fire can quickly spread to other nearby buildings, be sure to put fires out ASAP!
- Selecting “Repair” on a burning building will create jobs for employees to put the fire out
- Burrowing buildings will also extinguish the fire
- Rain and snow will help extinguish fires
- Fires will generate lots of pollution while burning
Victory Options
- Victory screen will now change depending on how many corporate goals you complete before claiming victory
- 🪐Added an option when starting a new game to have endless rebel waves or no rebel waves after defeating all camps
Weather Rebalancing
- Snowstorms no longer decrease turret range, and instead reduce walking speed and ship movement speed
- Heavy fog will only decrease visibility
Additional rebel ship layouts have been added for the following hull types:
- Freedom K1
- Light of Rhea
- The Hammer
- Common Salvation
- CS Unity
Fixes as of 0.23.0
- Fixed an issue where glare would be very bright on rooftops in the morning hours while it rained
- Fixed an issue with trucks not brining full waste loads to smokestacks that were built in certain orientations
- Fixed an issue where an easter egg could only be disabled from one state
- Fixed an issue with multiple buildings being destroyed displaying an incorrect grouped notification
- 🪐Fixed an issue where setting the resolution scale was not working correctly
- Fixed an issue with resources patches not being mineable in certain circumstances
- Fixed an issue that could cause transport hubs to have more trucks than they can support
- Fixed an issue with the Game Time displaying incorrectly on save files
- Fixed an issue with ship construction time always showing 0 when the shipyard constructing it is selected
- Fixed an issue with industrial fans appearing too dark at night
Changed files in this update