Update 20: Fire Gameplay

Share · View all patches · Build 8269643 · Last edited 1 March 2022 – 19:06:05 UTC by Wendy

YouTube

**

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS:



FIRE ALARM: Buildings can now catch on fire.

REBEL CHALLENGE: Choose if rebels continue or stop attacks after clearing their bases.

WEATHER BALANCE: Adjusted how some weather works.

NEW REBEL SHIP LAYOUTS:** Beware!

and more!

Industries of Titan is in Early Access, which means we are actively updating and adding new content based on our roadmap and your wonderful feedback. You can expect the next Titan Tuesday on April 5th.

See the full patch notes below!

Titan Tuesday: Patch 0.23.0

Fire Gameplay

Changes as of 0.23.0

🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!

Somebody call 9-1-1, Titan fires burning out of control, whoa

Fire has been added as a new hazard to manage

Buildings will catch fire after receiving moderate damage

Once a building starts to burn the fire can quickly spread to other nearby buildings, be sure to put fires out ASAP!

Selecting “Repair” on a burning building will create jobs for employees to put the fire out

Burrowing buildings will also extinguish the fire

Rain and snow will help extinguish fires

Fires will generate lots of pollution while burning

Victory Options

Victory screen will now change depending on how many corporate goals you complete before claiming victory

🪐Added an option when starting a new game to have endless rebel waves or no rebel waves after defeating all camps

Weather Rebalancing

Snowstorms no longer decrease turret range, and instead reduce walking speed and ship movement speed

Heavy fog will only decrease visibility

Additional rebel ship layouts have been added for the following hull types:

Freedom K1

Light of Rhea

The Hammer

Common Salvation

CS Unity

Fixes as of 0.23.0

Fixed an issue where glare would be very bright on rooftops in the morning hours while it rained

Fixed an issue with trucks not brining full waste loads to smokestacks that were built in certain orientations

Fixed an issue where an easter egg could only be disabled from one state

Fixed an issue with multiple buildings being destroyed displaying an incorrect grouped notification

🪐Fixed an issue where setting the resolution scale was not working correctly

Fixed an issue with resources patches not being mineable in certain circumstances

Fixed an issue that could cause transport hubs to have more trucks than they can support

Fixed an issue with the Game Time displaying incorrectly on save files

Fixed an issue with ship construction time always showing 0 when the shipyard constructing it is selected

Fixed an issue with industrial fans appearing too dark at night

You can find the full list of known issues here.