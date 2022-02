🔹The first part of the task system has been added to the game. Complete tasks and earn rewards such as experience points, growth, items, and hoard and nest inventory slots.

🔹You can show/hide all tasks by clicking the green "Tasks" button in the upper-right corner of the screen, you may need to have the gameplay menu open to be able to see your mouse cursor in order to click the button.

🔹If you have any suggestions for tasks or rewards please leave a comment.