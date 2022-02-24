CHANGES:

-Apothecary requires water to make medicine

-Added a hint on turning pages in the menu

-Reduced fire event frequency (roughly by ~15%)

-Fire event takes 2 more minutes into the game until it can first occur

BUGS FIXED:

-Bandits and Ogres spawned in events correctly attack their enemies

-Refusing an event does no longer drain all coins from the treasury

-Language label in settings fixed

-Fixed roadwork and fields showing as revealed when hidden in fog of war

-Fixed building wares showing as revealed when hidden in fog of war

-Taking food from a mule properly updates the UI

-Added various missing symbols to the basic font

-Saved games no longer fail to load