 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lords of Solgrund update for 24 February 2022

Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8269562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES:

-Apothecary requires water to make medicine

-Added a hint on turning pages in the menu

-Reduced fire event frequency (roughly by ~15%)

-Fire event takes 2 more minutes into the game until it can first occur

BUGS FIXED:

-Bandits and Ogres spawned in events correctly attack their enemies

-Refusing an event does no longer drain all coins from the treasury

-Language label in settings fixed

-Fixed roadwork and fields showing as revealed when hidden in fog of war

-Fixed building wares showing as revealed when hidden in fog of war

-Taking food from a mule properly updates the UI

-Added various missing symbols to the basic font

-Saved games no longer fail to load

Changed files in this update

Base Content Depot 1550651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.