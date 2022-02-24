CHANGES:
-Apothecary requires water to make medicine
-Added a hint on turning pages in the menu
-Reduced fire event frequency (roughly by ~15%)
-Fire event takes 2 more minutes into the game until it can first occur
BUGS FIXED:
-Bandits and Ogres spawned in events correctly attack their enemies
-Refusing an event does no longer drain all coins from the treasury
-Language label in settings fixed
-Fixed roadwork and fields showing as revealed when hidden in fog of war
-Fixed building wares showing as revealed when hidden in fog of war
-Taking food from a mule properly updates the UI
-Added various missing symbols to the basic font
-Saved games no longer fail to load
Changed files in this update