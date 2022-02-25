This update introduces a new map:

Inland Sea

Inland Sea is truly big. It's larger than any of the previous maps, being 33% larger than even the other large maps.

Since Inland Sea is so big, it has got a lot of space in it. You may come across various places where bandits or troglodytes guard over their treasures and you may have a hard time tracking down the obelisks you're looking for.

Speaking of treasures, there is a new addition to this and other maps that may make exploring of the Underworld a more rewarding experience: Dragon hoards. A dragon hoard is a site at which a drake guards over its riches. If you bring enough warriors you may bring down the beast and loot what it assembled on its own.

The maps in which dragon hoards may be found, are: Inland Sea, Island, Virgin Forest and River. Tracking down the dragon hoards may not be easy always as they are situated in the most empty, remote or obscure places.

Inland Sea is also the only other map besides Oasis which includes all existing region types in it. Two players start out in a snowy environment, while there is one player respectively starting out in grassland, forest, swamp or wasteland.

Since there are 6 players and a lot of neutral critters spread over the map, Inland Sea is heavier on the CPU than any of the other maps. Expect things to run a little less smooth most of the time. If you have a somewhat recent CPU, you should be fine.

PS: There has been a nerf to the rockshower spell. Rocks now have an impact damage of 33 rather than 50 before. AI players with geomants currently seem to rule out any other constellations with them.