Announcing Classic mode DLC and Dedicated Server

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

What is Classic mode

Classic mode will be a collection of mods which were in the original mobile release. These include: Multipliers, Incrementors, Incrementor Incrementors, discount modules, and finally eventually lock modules.

I plan to release patches if needed and 1 update which will include the lock mod, as that has been especially difficult to implement.

What are the benefits of dedicated server?

Dedicated server will eventually be able to save player progress allowing them to login later and contunue where they left off.

and finally WHEN IS 4.0.0 COMING OUT???

4.0.0 will be released at 11:00 am EST, for the first half hour after release i will be streaming multiplayer on the discord which you can join with this invite.