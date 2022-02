You can now cut the big trees.

Added chainsaw.

Added Dual wheels to foxy log skidder. You can add them or remove them any time no cost. ever.

Some bugs still but will try to fix in the next update.

No way to buy chainsaws or to replant the trees at this time. next update I hope you can.

rough Cut lumber mill going to be added next update.

Thanks For testing and playing.

Ross Harris