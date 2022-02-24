Steamworks Integration Nightly

V0.30.0.1 ~ 24.02.2022
Expect loads of bugs, back up your saves, etc
Features:
Added mods and a mod manager
Added Steam Workshop integration
Added 10 Achievements
Added Automatic Steam Cloud save sync
Added 20 Dark Wood building pieces
Added 14 Stone building pieces
Changes:
The game now saves to zip files.
Any existing save that is not on the zip format will be overriden when making a new save with the same name.
This means that the four Quicksave1 files will be deleted if you quicksave, the new quicksave being Quicksave1.zip
Increased harvest penality on Wild Crop trait
Added Disease Vulnerable trait to base tomato seeds
Fixed some UI cooking issues.
Bugfixes:
Fixed an issue with the save screen loading the wrong file if it needs to scroll.
Fixed issues with the building window miscounting items and/or showing the wrong requisites
Fixed an issue with the cut grass state not loading from save files
Fixed an issue with some systems not updating their Database Entity references, this caused buildables asking for the wrong materials if new items were added.
Translation:
Huge list of new texts due to the new building pieces: https://pastebin.com/sjGULC8X
Changed depots in alpha branch