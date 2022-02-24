Steamworks Integration Nightly

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

V0.30.0.1 ~ 24.02.2022

Expect loads of bugs, back up your saves, etc

Features:

Added mods and a mod manager

Added Steam Workshop integration

Added 10 Achievements

Added Automatic Steam Cloud save sync

Added 20 Dark Wood building pieces

Added 14 Stone building pieces

Changes:

The game now saves to zip files.

Any existing save that is not on the zip format will be overriden when making a new save with the same name.

This means that the four Quicksave1 files will be deleted if you quicksave, the new quicksave being Quicksave1.zip

Increased harvest penality on Wild Crop trait

Added Disease Vulnerable trait to base tomato seeds

Fixed some UI cooking issues.

Bugfixes:

Fixed an issue with the save screen loading the wrong file if it needs to scroll.

Fixed issues with the building window miscounting items and/or showing the wrong requisites

Fixed an issue with the cut grass state not loading from save files

Fixed an issue with some systems not updating their Database Entity references, this caused buildables asking for the wrong materials if new items were added.

Translation:

Huge list of new texts due to the new building pieces: https://pastebin.com/sjGULC8X