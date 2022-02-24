Murkor Invasion Log #6: They're Stealing Our Swimwear

Greetings!

We have a rather strange one today folks…April has sent over a mission report for our attention and the Murkors seem to have taken a liking to our swimwear?!

_Reporting in with a bizarre mission report today…I came across a group of Murkors stealing swimwear from the beach huts! It seems they were quite taken with the beachwear for some reason, my thoughts are they wanted to use them for some sort of scheme to blend in more on Earth.

Whatever the secret behind this strange ruckus, I had to put a stop to the bikiniclad Murkors before they reached their transport beacons and disappeared with the goods. There were several Murkors trying to protect their thieving friends, but they were not the focus here. If this should happen again then keep directing your attacks on the Murkors stealing the swimwear while dodging the others.

Time is of the essence here so be sure to target the enemies quickly. A good tip that worked for me was to keep an eye on all the huts surrounding you to clock when another speedo wearing Murkor appeared to make a dash for it. Defeat them before they can get anywhere near the transport beams to make your mission easier, otherwise make sure not to lose track of the ones who get through!

As long as you defeat them before they get away then you will still be victorious, this is definitely a mission that requires hawk eyes so be vigilant and stay alert for anything similar happening in the future!

April Out_

