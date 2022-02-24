ENCASED - PATCH 3, HOTFIX 1: Gamepad tweaks, critical bug fixes and cosmetics

The last patch was a real test for the team – we’ve added gamepad support, new content, expanded on car mechanics, and added a Linux version. And, of course, bug fixes.

In today's hotfix, we've addressed a few bugs that have been discovered, and also made some cosmetic changes to the game regarding sound and level design. The list of fixes and improvements is provided below.

Critical errors

Fixed infinite start of the battle on the Desert Road location

Fixed inability to initiate dialogue with the air duct on the -1 floor of the C12-Nashville facility

Fixed non-working scissor lift at Magellan Station - Residential Level

Gamepads

Fixed an issue related to interacting with items on the belt when near interactive location objects

The character that was controlled by the player earlier stops running in the indicated direction when choosing another character

Fixed problems with selecting the girder using analog stick at the Camp of the First Settlers location

Locations

Fixed incorrect lighting at the Stone Forest location

Fixed incorrect lighting at the Magellan Station - Warehouse and Parking Lot location

Fixed patency at the Destroyed Concord Station location

Sound

Fixed incorrect sound effects in the dialogues at the Kaleidoscope Bunker location

Vignettes with cars now have sound

Vignettes with Ursula now have sound

Vignettes with additional automotive content now have sound

Miscellaneous

Fixed absence of damage for squad members that are outside the scope of the Church implant in the Camp of the First Settlers location

Fixed a situation where each tick of damage caused the companion to say an “injured” line

Changed how companions auto-resurrect after battles in Story difficulty mode

Fixed incorrect display of brass knuckles in a character's hand when switching weapons

