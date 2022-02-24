New Update: New Character Art, Ruins On The Map And Massive Optimization

You jnow what they say: you can't build Catopia without breaking down some old factory ruins... Ok, that's not exactly what they say, but this is what's happening in the areas surrounding KOTOVOD campus right now.

It is widely known that KOTOVOD started out as an experimental project way back in the XX century. The experiment was a failure due to so many reasons (main of them being humans not able to understand the genius ideas of their cats). Nevertheless, a lot of work was done, a lot of structures had been erected and eventually left to rot...

Until you have arrived! Thanks to our hardworking engineers, our I.L.L.U.M.I.N.A.T.I. curators finaly had their paws free to start prospecting for the remains of older KOTOVOD. As always, they have succeeded! From now on, you'll be able to detect the Ruins of the factory's ancient campus, and put into good use whatever you find there!

That said: please get back to work now, engineers... Hey, did you get your hair cut? You look kinda different...

Version 0.10.63 Released!

New character art ; more frames in animation, too

In relation to that, the minimal size of a Scenario has been decreased from 32 to 10 tiles

OPTIMIZATION (yes, in caps, yes, again). Warning: when you load a saved game file from an earlier version, you will experience a situation when all the cats/objects on all your Transporter lines will disappear. Sorry about that, but worry not: just wait for a couple of minutes until those lines get filled with newly emerged cats/objects. No cats will be harmed. Many thanks to community member Da Hooman for providing a saved game that helped us optimize the game some more!

Turing Trees now have animation upon emerging/disappearing

Bugs and UI fixes

