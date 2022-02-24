Weekly Update: 💡NEW LIGHTS & MORE

Share · View all patches · Build 8268731 · Last edited 24 February 2022 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy

This week we are giving you some cool lights!💡

Doki Doki Monitor - Top of the line medical equipment that will keep track of your heartbeats to assure your health and - beep beep beeeeeeeeeeeEEEEEEEEEEEP - oh no he's dead.

Camon Camera - SUPERSTAR WHERE YA FROM WHERE YA GOING-

Projector 5000 - Can't afford a TV? Say no more.

🔥And here's some bug fixes and improvements like usual😉

New Tire Cosmetics.

Fixed issue where bot would control auto-lock UI when player uses manual aim.

Fixed issue where killing a bot would sometimes disable your crosshair.

Fixed issue where killing bot would remove your buff icons (but effects remained as they should).

Fixed broken dummy AI's in tutorial.

Fixed incorrect button prompt in tutorial weapon section

