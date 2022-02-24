Weekly Update: 💡NEW LIGHTS & MORE

This week we are giving you some cool lights!💡
Doki Doki Monitor - Top of the line medical equipment that will keep track of your heartbeats to assure your health and - beep beep beeeeeeeeeeeEEEEEEEEEEEP - oh no he's dead.
Camon Camera - SUPERSTAR WHERE YA FROM WHERE YA GOING-
Projector 5000 - Can't afford a TV? Say no more.
🔥And here's some bug fixes and improvements like usual😉
- New Tire Cosmetics.
- Fixed issue where bot would control auto-lock UI when player uses manual aim.
- Fixed issue where killing a bot would sometimes disable your crosshair.
- Fixed issue where killing bot would remove your buff icons (but effects remained as they should).
- Fixed broken dummy AI's in tutorial.
- Fixed incorrect button prompt in tutorial weapon section
