KEO update for 24 February 2022

Weekly Update: 💡NEW LIGHTS & MORE

Share · View all patches · Build 8268731 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This week we are giving you some cool lights!💡

Doki Doki Monitor - Top of the line medical equipment that will keep track of your heartbeats to assure your health and - beep beep beeeeeeeeeeeEEEEEEEEEEEP - oh no he's dead.

Camon Camera - SUPERSTAR WHERE YA FROM WHERE YA GOING-

Projector 5000 - Can't afford a TV? Say no more.

🔥And here's some bug fixes and improvements like usual😉
  • New Tire Cosmetics.
  • Fixed issue where bot would control auto-lock UI when player uses manual aim.
  • Fixed issue where killing a bot would sometimes disable your crosshair.
  • Fixed issue where killing bot would remove your buff icons (but effects remained as they should).
  • Fixed broken dummy AI's in tutorial.
  • Fixed incorrect button prompt in tutorial weapon section

