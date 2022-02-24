Surreal Experience Officially Released!

Welcome to Surreal Experience, and thank you all for your interest and patience leading up to this pivotal moment. The game is now officially released in Early Access, and I'm very excited to hear what you all think of it.

Game Features as of Launch

A tough-as-nails experience that requires a balanced combination of skill, luck, inventory management, and wits.

Play through the Office map, which supports random generation of items and NPCs.

Built-in timer for speedrunning support. Also keeps track of your best time!

Find and use three different items - smoke some crack, wear a disguise, or use a hearing aid to echolocate homeless people.

Run into many different NPCs, all with their own unique personalities and interactions.

Steam achievements that support both beating the game as well as many hidden achievements that you'll have to uncover.

This is only the beginning. A whole new map is already in the works and will be, of course, provided for free for all players. You can expect to see a bundle of new features and Easter eggs which will creep their way into new versions of the game all the way up until our launch out of Early Access.

I'd like to thank everyone who has tested, wishlisted, and curated the game. I appreciate all of the great comments as well as constructive criticism I've received whilst developing this game. Without all of you, this game wouldn't be possible, and it certainly wouldn't be what it is up to this point.

As the game is in Early Access, please do understand that there may be bugs/unexpected behavior that occurs throughout your playthroughs. If anything like this occurs, please use our discussion forums to report what happened as well as how it happened so I can do my best to fix it for you!

Additionally, if you have any ideas in terms of new items, new NPCs, etc. I'd be happy to hear them. As mentioned in my Early Access header on the Store Page, I'm very receptive to all kinds of criticism or suggestions, and anything you may suggest that makes sense to add will likely find its way into the game. My goal is to create something truly special that you will have fun playing, and will want to share with your friends to see how well they fare in this truly difficult game.

Thank you again, and I look forward to seeing how well you fare against your opposition ːhappy_creepː.

Yours,

JIMMY DIAMOND

Developer of this atrocity