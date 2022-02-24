 Skip to content

The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled update for 24 February 2022

Update notes - Feb 24 2022

Build 8268481

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The second update has arrived.

Now with new resolution settings, you can utilize (nearly) any monitor... from 16x9, to a beautiful 21x9, and even a whopping 48x9 (Yes, 3 monitors is possible)

Added:

  • Added fullscreen mode selection; Exclusive Fullscreen, Maximized Fullscreen, Fullscreen Windowed, Windowed [Menu > Settings > Graphics > Fullscreen]
  • Added resolution settings [Menu > Settings > Graphics > Resolution]
  • Added controls chart [Menu > Settings > Controls]

Changed:

  • Radio shows when next song starts
  • Fixed civilians spawning in one location
  • Changed UI scaling for wide resolutions.
  • Changed "spawn location" UI buttons for easier navigation
  • Small fixes

Note 1: When starting game for the first time after this update, please set your preferred Fullscreen Mode and Resolution in the settings.

Note 2: To use multiple monitors, set your fullscreen mode to "windowed", and stretch the game window across the desired screens.

