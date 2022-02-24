 Skip to content

Legion TD 2 update for 24 February 2022

1v1 & Triple Rewards Weekend

Teammates holding you back? No more excuses. Prove yourself in our 1v1 featured game mode!

From this Friday to Sunday, put your 1v1 skills to the test and enjoy triple essence and card drop rates. The event starts Friday at 8am PDT / 5pm CET!

Climb the 1v1 Event Points (EP) leaderboard! Gain and lose EP by winning and losing games. Additionally, +3 EP each game, so play as much as you can to climb.

Rewards:

  • Top 10 finish: 10,000 essence
  • Top 100 finish: 5,000 essence
  • Top 1,000 finish: 1,000 essence
  • Reach 150 EP at any point: 500 essence

Let us know what your favorite Mastermind playstyle is in 1v1. Cartel gang rise up!

Good luck and have fun.

Sincerely,

Lisk, Jules, Curing, and Dani

