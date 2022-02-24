Online Update 2 for Overcooked! 2 Crossplay Branch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey there, Chef Pals!

Thank you for your patience while we have been investigating some connection and matchmaking issues you have been experiencing recently with Overcooked! 2.

Following our previous update, we are now releasing a patch to help solve these issues! This is for the crossplay branch only.

Patch notes for Online Update 2

Improvements to stability while joining games on poor quality internet connections.

Improved handling of clients for players that join in late during matchmaking.

Enhanced retry logic to account for network delays and timeouts.

General fixes to improve stability on the backend.

This patch will implement some of the high priority matchmaking foxes we identified from the Analytics patch (Online Update 1) that we released last month. This patch makes several changes to improve matchmaking for players when joining an online session, especially for those on slower connections.

The update is scheduled to take place on the 24th of February 2022, 2pm GMT. This update is for the Steam Crossplay Branch.

As always, please report to our customer support here if you encounter any issues with the game or with this update: help@team17support.com