Hey Pinball Fans!

The first digital version of Indiana Jones™: The Pinball Adventure is available now on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1849550?utm_source=steamnews

The fan-favorite Williams machine with everyone’s favorite adventurer features the original music, sounds, and rules with true-to-life Pro Physics simulation, only found in Zen’s Pinball tables.

Enjoy the table in a new way with extra 3D effects in the ‘Enhanced’ version that includes side wall art, ball trailer effects, particle effects, and a whip-wielding Indiana Jones.

Who will conquer the leaderboards first?