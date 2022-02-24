Your journey just got upgraded!

Hello, everyone! This is the 1rst of 4 big updates that we are going to do for Miriel Saga now that the game is fully finished.

This updates are basically for big performace improvements, story upgrades (Basically putting some more cutscenes that we couldn't put in the full game) and big design upgrades.

And starting from this upgrade we are going to give you some small updates every 1 month and big update every 3 or 4 months. So with this we plan to continue improving Miriel Saga until it reaches 1 year of release!

Now I'll say what are the changes and improvements that we made on this update

Additions:

New Design for Fiora

3 new cutscenes on the Prologue Chapter

3 new cutscenes on the 1rst Chapter

New Particle Effect on Aleister's Attack Buff

Upgrades to Aleister's Katana, Lilluza's Big Sword and Naga's Bow

Changes: