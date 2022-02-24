[1.002] Quality of Life Update now live!

Garden of the Sea 1.002 is out now! This patch will focus on quality of life updates, as well as add some new furniture for you to customize your island further!
Full Patch Notes 1.002
Features
- Added a height slider in the settings
- Increased smooth turning speed
- The player can no longer lose track of the gems on Coral Island and Bamboo Island
- New furniture in the merchants stock
- Pillows and Picket fences are now paintable
Bug Fixes
- Animals will no longer steal crops that the player is holding
- Using multiple compost bins now works correctly
- Birdbath now shows correct painted colors from a distance
- Fixed issues related to uprooting & replanting plants
- Fixed some instances where Smooth Locomotion didn’t work correctly
- Fixed multiple issues related to items not being recovered properly when thrown away
- Fixed issues where merchants stock wouldn't update properly
Things we’re working on for future updates:
- Public roadmap! Coming very soon :D
- Backpack and inventory improvements
- In-game recipe collection
Thank you for all the support and help in spreading the word about Garden of the Sea! We love seeing what you create in the game and all your feedback is helping out a ton in updating and shaping the future of the game :)
You can always join our Discord if you need help or want to talk to us!
See you soon!
Love from Team Garden of the Sea
Changed files in this update