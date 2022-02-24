[1.002] Quality of Life Update now live!

Full Patch Notes 1.002

Features

Added a height slider in the settings

Increased smooth turning speed

The player can no longer lose track of the gems on Coral Island and Bamboo Island

New furniture in the merchants stock

Pillows and Picket fences are now paintable



Bug Fixes

Animals will no longer steal crops that the player is holding

Using multiple compost bins now works correctly

Birdbath now shows correct painted colors from a distance

Fixed issues related to uprooting & replanting plants

Fixed some instances where Smooth Locomotion didn’t work correctly

Fixed multiple issues related to items not being recovered properly when thrown away

Fixed issues where merchants stock wouldn't update properly

Things we’re working on for future updates:

Public roadmap! Coming very soon :D

Backpack and inventory improvements

In-game recipe collection

Thank you for all the support and help in spreading the word about Garden of the Sea! We love seeing what you create in the game and all your feedback is helping out a ton in updating and shaping the future of the game :)

You can always join our Discord if you need help or want to talk to us!

See you soon!

Love from Team Garden of the Sea