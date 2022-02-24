Can You Make It With a Random Deck?

With the new battle conditions we added to the game, your heroes definitely have their work cut out for them. Not only can all Daily Challenge maps be engulfed in fog of war now, hiding all enemies from sight. It's also possible that your heroes end up with completely random decks, with the '52 pickup' battle condition. This way, you may have to rethink your entire strategy to make use of the cards you get. Here are some tips to help you do so!

Take the best & leave the rest

With the random decks, your heroes may get some cards that are, well, a bit useless in a battle. So you might want to be tactical and focus on the cards that you can really make use of. It's a good idea to upgrade and remove unwanted cards as soon as possible. This way, there's a higher chance of a damaging card appearing in your hand.

Be strategic with the toolboxes

There are two ways to get new cards in Rise of Humanity. One, is to slay Crushers and the other is to discover the map to loot toolboxes. If you find one of these treasure chests, let the ally with the weakest deck loot them!

Slay some Crushers

Because it's fun, but also because it will give each of your heroes a new card.

Choose wisely

So you've destroyed a Crusher or looted a toolbox. But what now? When it comes to selecting the winning card out of the three options, you should also consider what the mission goal is.

If it's a Kill All Enemies mission it's best to go for the attack cards that deal a good amount of damage or can affect more than one enemies. For the Escape mission, getting a Last Resort card may be a good idea as well!

