Patch Note 1.1

Fixed Wanin's behavior During “Riposte stance”, which occasionally caused special effects to remain.

Fixed some camera issues.

Fixed the problem that the mission description of “Sin and Punishment” in Simplified Chinese was mistakenly written in Japanese.

Fixed the item discovery problem in “Marble Nest”.

Optimize the “Tub Secret Tunnel”, add the “Meowgiko's head” road sign prompt, and reduce the possibility of Meowgiko getting lost.

Fixed the abnormal problem that the quest chest in “Taza” was repeatedly opened.

Fixed the movement issue of SubAttack “Wooden Barrels”.

Corrected the problem that Bibi couldn't change the appearance in the early stage within the DLC packs. (Colorful Feather Pack II, Colorful Feather Pack III, Colorful Feather Pack IV)

Future Optimization

Thank you for your feedback and suggestions of Heroine Anthem ZERO II Scalescars Oath. These are some of the adjustments we are working on.

Keymapping for controllers

Movement Control can be altered from D-pad to analog stick in settings.

(It is still recommended to use the D-pad to operate, for it is easier to sprint during battle)

Movement Control can be altered from D-pad to analog stick in settings. (It is still recommended to use the D-pad to operate, for it is easier to sprint during battle) Explore function remapping

Reason: We changed from the right analog stick down arrow to the left analog stick is to suit the peaceful nature of Explore to the left analog stick, and leave all the combat-related actions to the right analog stick.

Here are our upcoming adjustments for Explore function

a. Explore is Crouched + R3

b. Role switching is Left of the left analog stick

c. Com-Pet switch is Right of the left analog stick

We will adjust it for a short period of time, and you are welcome to give us your opinions. After the update in the future, the operation-related configuration will become the default state, which may cause trouble for everyone. Please bear with us.

★Follow Us

Facebook

Youtube

Instagram

Twitter