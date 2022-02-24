Release Update 0.4

Everything that is included in Update 0.4:
New Resource: Ice Gem
New Resource: Ice Medallions
New Resource: Poison Gem
New Resource: Poison Medallions
New Resource: Light Gem
New Resource: Light Medallions
New Product: Longsword
New Storage: Nail chest
New Storage: Arrow Head chest
New Storage: Three wall mounted product storages
New Mining: Choose between coal veins
New Mining: Choose between iron ore veins
New Wood Cutting: Choose between trees
Improvement: Upgrading products by interacting with the tools on the table
Improvement: New and bigger mine shaft
Improvement: Random Customers change the fame count
Improvement: Random Customers want to buy a larger variety of products if you have more fame
Improvement: Sound effects for walking
Improvement: Example sound effect during volume customization
Improvement: Trader sells the new gems
Improvement: Switching the mouse axes added to the options
Bugfix: Gold mine stays unlocked after saving the game
Bugfix: Trader does not change his selection a after loading the game
Bugfix: Volume Sliders work better
Bugfix: Various other fixes
As always: Let us know what you think about it and of course, have fun playing our new version.
Cheers!
Your Master Forge Developers
Changed files in this update