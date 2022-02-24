Release Update 0.4

Everything that is included in Update 0.4:

New Resource: Ice Gem

New Resource: Ice Medallions

New Resource: Poison Gem

New Resource: Poison Medallions

New Resource: Light Gem

New Resource: Light Medallions

New Product: Longsword

New Storage: Nail chest

New Storage: Arrow Head chest

New Storage: Three wall mounted product storages

New Mining: Choose between coal veins

New Mining: Choose between iron ore veins

New Wood Cutting: Choose between trees

Improvement: Upgrading products by interacting with the tools on the table

Improvement: New and bigger mine shaft

Improvement: Random Customers change the fame count

Improvement: Random Customers want to buy a larger variety of products if you have more fame

Improvement: Sound effects for walking

Improvement: Example sound effect during volume customization

Improvement: Trader sells the new gems

Improvement: Switching the mouse axes added to the options

Bugfix: Gold mine stays unlocked after saving the game

Bugfix: Trader does not change his selection a after loading the game

Bugfix: Volume Sliders work better

Bugfix: Various other fixes

As always: Let us know what you think about it and of course, have fun playing our new version.

Cheers!

Your Master Forge Developers