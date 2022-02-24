2022.2 Release

2022.2.0.614 introduces a new ability to create text tracks/instances and animate these within your sequences, then draw the text later in-game. It also changes a long-time GameMaker behaviour that arrays will make and edit a copy when you pass an array into a function, and so we have added an option to maintain the old way if you want. As well as these two important additions, there is the ability to send text to a secure websocket, to define colours in the code editor using CSS web standard values and for this to appear correctly in your game, and also a range of important bug fixes.

You can read more about all those on the accompanying release blog.

Please note that projects created or opened in this version and future versions are NOT backwards compatible with 2022.1 or older versions, due to the new Text-In-Sequences functionality. Any such projects will be flagged as "read-only" when loaded into an older IDE and you won't be able to work on them, so please make sure to create a backup of your projects before opening them in this version.

Steamworks users: Please also be aware that you now need to use our Steamworks extension from its page on the Marketplace and include this inside your projects if you wish to publish games to Steam - the runner has been cleaned of all its old in-built functions and so there are no longer Game Options or most Preferences for Steam setup, as this is all now configured for your project within the extension once you have added it.

Beyond that important Steamworks change, the matching runtime version introduces a new game option for toggling whether games should copy arrays when writing to them, enables the text-in-sequences and CSS functionality already mentioned and fixes a number of headline 2022.1 issues.

There are of course also a number of other changes and several important bug fixes, so of course do also read the rest of the release notes carefully.

IDE Notes

Runtime Notes