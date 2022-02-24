The Random Mission Generator Update

Greetings, fellow Door Kickers,

This patch focuses on the Random Mission Generator, which was long overdue to get some love!

First, you can now generate more mission types, but the generator pattern and mission structures have also been improved. Enjoy Randomly Generated Hostage Rescue, people! Trust us, it changes everything.



Second - you can also play RMG and workshop mission in Coop! Coop for everyone!

By the way, the RMG panel It has now been moved to the Missions menu - Scroll down to find it - and it works the same when you choose missions in Coop!

There's also a new map in the "Never See Never Be" mission pack - Fergie returns for some explosive sabotage action, but needs backup and a good plan.

Handy for such a CIA-run operation, the AK74 family carbines now get some interesting ammo choices.

Since context is everything, we've also started adding briefing info to the missions, and you awesome mission builder types can do too! Check out first mission pack - FNGs Welcome.

So, just one official map, but our intrepid Workshop-adddicted have produced another Workhsop Map Collection, great maps that we want to highlight and you should definitely try:

This would be all for now, we'll just go back to anxiously reading news of our Northern border.

Your Devs @ KHG

Changelist v0.29