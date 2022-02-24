The Random Mission Generator Update

Greetings, fellow Door Kickers,
This patch focuses on the Random Mission Generator, which was long overdue to get some love!
First, you can now generate more mission types, but the generator pattern and mission structures have also been improved. Enjoy Randomly Generated Hostage Rescue, people! Trust us, it changes everything.
Second - you can also play RMG and workshop mission in Coop! Coop for everyone!
By the way, the RMG panel It has now been moved to the Missions menu - Scroll down to find it - and it works the same when you choose missions in Coop!
There's also a new map in the "Never See Never Be" mission pack - Fergie returns for some explosive sabotage action, but needs backup and a good plan.
Handy for such a CIA-run operation, the AK74 family carbines now get some interesting ammo choices.
Since context is everything, we've also started adding briefing info to the missions, and you awesome mission builder types can do too! Check out first mission pack - FNGs Welcome.
So, just one official map, but our intrepid Workshop-adddicted have produced another Workhsop Map Collection, great maps that we want to highlight and you should definitely try:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2760033347
This would be all for now, we'll just go back to anxiously reading news of our Northern border.
Your Devs @ KHG
Changelist v0.29
- much improved random mission generator
- can now play random maps in coop
- can now play any map in coop (workshop or your creation), clients that don't have them will automatically download
- one new mission added ("Death Dealers" in mission pack "Never See Never Be")
- added support for briefing information in missions
- improved path visuals, making it more obvious where the mouse is placed along the path
- when cycling between paths with TAB, will only cycle through the paths that are currently visible on screen
- added "show in workshop" button for workshop maps
- replays: will remain compatible for a longer time between game versions (make sure to record your favorites though, they will eventually get voided at full release)
- replays: can click on timeline to skip forward/back in time
- can change game resolution without restarting and added Alt+Enter shortcut for toggling between windowed/fullscreen
- corrected default equipment for CIA Undercover (they still had 2x Flashbangs, forgotten in some pocket)
- coop: clients can no longer restart/pick map, only the host can
- coop: using Next Mission allows choosing map even for quick game, not only for custom games
- modding: tweaked map fog. If you have maps on the workshop that use it they might need some adjusting.
- fixed bullets not registering all hits when going through many entities/foliage
- fixed sheet metal door not being locked even though it was shown as locked
- fixed right-click-look-at bug where you would lose control and start drawing instead
- fixed m249 not having a mag
- fixed underground objects blocking FOV
- fixed underground/suspended walls being cut by doors/windows
- fixed CIA Black-Ops not dropping poncho when suppressing
- fixed enemies sometimes going through walls
- editor: added round walls (wip)
- editor: can pan map with arrow keys if nothing is selected
- editor: can pan map via edge-scrolling when in fullscreen
- editor: can select/move single entity from within group
- editor: multiple selection with drag can be added to previous selection while holding shift
- editor: holding SHIFT while placing new objects will auto group them
- editor: added Delete button per-entity, besides the per-group one (allows for deleting entities in a group without ungrouping everything)
- editor: AddTarget is now a per-entity option, instead of per-group
- many other fixes and improvements
- CIA 5.45x39 carbines have no more ammo options, for increased tactical flexibility
- last, but not least, Ukraine flag added to the Level Design objects
