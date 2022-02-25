Brendan Keogh's Putting Challenge - Released on Steam!

Brendan Keogh's Putting Challenge is now currently live on Steam!

You can play it right now!

BKPC is a relaxing open-world golf game about all the parts other golf videogames cut out. Sounds tedious? It sort of is.

With up to four players on a single device (or online by using Remote Play), you have complete freedom to explore the massive open-world at your own pace with your friends. Play a round of mini-golf, compete on a full 9 hole course, go for a bike ride or just see who can hit the ball the furthest at the driving range. It’s entirely up to you!

Thank you again to Paper House and everyone who helped me get this game together. See you on the greens! (or bunker)

Brendan