DEMO UPDATE V168 - Hot Air Balloon & Patch Notes

Hello Everybody!

As of this post going live, Demo V168, otherwise known as the HOT AIR Update is now live! This introduces a bunch of bug fixes as well as the brand new HOT AIR BALLOON Level!

HOT AIR BALLOON

The Hot Air Balloon level consists of a smaller main playspace at the top of the balloon as well as the ropes circling around a wide area.

Compared to the Sanctum Bridge level you will notice that weapon and Powerup spawn potentials have been reduced to help with the smaller main playspace whilst still retaining the chaotic nature of the gameplay.

We also introduce an entirely new mechanic with this level, CLIMBING:

Fall onto or move towards the ropes below the top to get into climbing across and over the entire balloon.

Use the Left Analog Stick/WASD to move around the roped area, climb back up to the top to get back into the chaos

Unique attacks are available for all the existing inputs for attacks whilst climbing, try knocking off an enemy (or your friend!)

Escape from the chaos above, but be warned that the chaos might follow you!

We're excited to bring you this brand new level for you to play, to commemorate this we will be having a Livestream at 3PM GMT (not a prerecord!) where you can come play with the developers. If you want a better chance of participating come and JOIN OUR DISCORD

PATCH NOTES

With a new update comes a nice list patch notes for you to get your teeth into:

Mini Size player will no longer remain mini scale with regular sized attacks if they die whilst attach attacking another player

Returning to normal from Super Size will not cause player to remain at Super Size speed

Detaching from Mini Size Attach attacks to head and leg will no longer cause player to be sent out of the world

Jump attacks whilst Mini Size will no longer cause player to become stuck

Increased damage for Mini Size Attach attacks

Breaking a Weapon Crate whilst Mini Size will no longer make the player slower speed

Weapon Crates will no longer float in the air if whilst dropping a player is blocking the landing location

Being attacked whilst Grappling or Pickup/Throwing players will not cause the other player to be stuck to you permanently

KNOWN ISSUES

Being punted can sometimes lock the player in place at the end of the animation

New players can encounter an unintended character colour when customising for the first time

Large amounts of knockback can cause positional desync between players

Judo Throw whilst grabbing will not send the attacked player in the intended direction

Crates thrown by Clients will destroy immediately.

HOT AIR BALLOON - Horse will occasionally clip though geometry and have collision issues

HOT AIR BALLOON Not having Temporal AA Enabled can cause graphical issues with clouds

We're thankful for everybody who has played the demo up until this point, and hope you share it with your friends and others on Socials.