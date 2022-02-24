Wingspan: European Expansion Quarter Reveal

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Birders!

Great news! Wingspan: European Expansion will be released in the second quarter of 2022!

Watch our quarter reveal trailer below:

Work on the game is progressing at a good pace and we can't wait to share the results with everyone. And this moment is getting closer!

Be sure to add Wingspan: European Expansion to your wish list and follow us on Discord, Facebook, Twitter. We will have a few surprises for you there. 😉

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1741470/Wingspan_European_Expansion/