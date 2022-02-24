 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Wingspan update for 24 February 2022

Wingspan: European Expansion Quarter Reveal

Share · View all patches · Build 8267265 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Birders!

Great news! Wingspan: European Expansion will be released in the second quarter of 2022!

Watch our quarter reveal trailer below:

Work on the game is progressing at a good pace and we can't wait to share the results with everyone. And this moment is getting closer!

Be sure to add Wingspan: European Expansion to your wish list and follow us on Discord, Facebook, Twitter. We will have a few surprises for you there. 😉

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1741470/Wingspan_European_Expansion/

Changed depots in insiders_dlc branch

View more data in app history for build 8267265
Wingspan Content Depot 1054491
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.