New DLC Distant Places announced!

We are happy to announce that the success story of Endzone gets yet another chapter with its new DLC: Endzone – A World Apart: Distant Places

Life began to flourish again in the previous expansion ‘Prosperity’ and now survivors are ready to explore the big wide world in the upcoming ‘Distant Places’ - coming to Steam in May 2022.

About Endzone – A World Apart: Distant Places

It has been centuries since we started to regain our foothold on the surface of the earth. Up to this day, we have strived to establish a flourishing haven, much more than just a shelter to withstand the harsh environment we find ourselves in. It’s a place that provides safety, health care, education and even electricity, but most importantly, it’s a place everybody can call their home. A place to pursue happiness. But even after reaching these important milestones and creating a new and healthy civilization, our people are still curious as to what lies ahead.

Being the pioneers they are, they want to reach out to other survivors and discover new and exciting places beyond the borders of the settlement. They want to uncover the Distant Places, far, far away that so many legends speak of.

Features of Endzone – A World Apart: Distant Places

Driven by an insatiable quest for knowledge, your explorers can take to the skies onboard their purpose-built hot air balloon and travel to mysterious places far off the map.

Embark on a journey of adventure and discovery far outside the safety of the settlement.

Experience 12 story-driven, large-scaled global expeditions that take you to 4 varied, yet unseen places of the world. Suited for only the most well-equipped adventurers, they offer uncertain but very rewarding outcomes.

Support and expand your settlement with new buildings that can be discovered during the new expeditions.

Have your people experience the unique tastes and merits of 6 all-new exotic seeds like coconuts and bananas.

About Endzone - A World Apart

Endzone - A World Apart is a city-builder-meets-survival-sim that puts players in charge of growing and maintaining a colony beset by toxic rain, sandstorms, radiation, and roving gangs of violent raiders. Build farms, water plants, schools, and everything else a burgeoning society requires to not only survive but thrive in a world that has had more than enough!

Staying with the environmental themes of Endzone - A World Apart, Assemble Entertainment has teamed up with the charitable organization One Tree Planted to plant a tree for every Save the World Edition bundle purchase. Not only that, players that buy the Save the World bundle will also receive a free copy of the game’s stellar soundtrack!

