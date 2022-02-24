 Skip to content

Hokko Life update for 24 February 2022

Hokko Life - Narrative Update Out Now!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Meet Yara, Juno, Roderick & Paula!

Check out our new trailer...

That's right, there are FOUR new villagers to befriend! 🤝

The four new villagers are arriving in Hokko today as part of the Narrative Update!

This new update also includes:

  • A new intro to the game 🥰
  • The ability to create furniture from pre-existing designs 🎨

Full patch notes below - Enjoy! 💖

New

  • Completely reworked introduction to the game, initial progression and narrative.
  • Ability to create furniture from pre-existing designs
  • Four additional characters: Yara, Juno, Roderick and Paula

Changes

  • Added spring joints to villagers ears to make them springy
  • Community: Player created lights can now be turned on/off
  • Saving makes a backup which it will automatically restore from if the save process doesn't complete successfully
  • Replaced sprinting ring UI with sweat effect
  • Worked into villager heads, eyes, expressions
  • Enabled "look around" on villager eyes to add more life
  • Community: Added toggles for avatar freckles and cheek highlight
  • You can now move flowers placed indoors
  • Community: Balancing tweaks on Fishing Tournaments
  • Game now cleans up unused custom content files, reducing the size of large saves
  • Community: Added all community theme suggestions to the game for future creator challenges
  • Added thumbnails for hair styles in appearance screen
  • Community: Sleeping before 4am and choosing "next day" will sleep until 8am instead.
  • Objects loaded from saves now done in batches, speeding up loading times on heavy levels (like the Meadow)
  • Blueprints tweaks: Removed the small storage blueprint, tweaked size requirements on blueprints, small object will now always be placed on top of things, large object always placed under.
  • Blueprints now are unlocked through initial progression gameplay and so are removed from Carpenter Store

Fixes

  • Fixed popping lighting in Moss' shop
  • Villagers no longer rotate and become pushable while sitting on chairs in the Inn
  • Fixed bug where villagers would keep emoting & talking after you interrupt them during a conversation
  • Community: Improved placement of fishing chests
  • Community: Improved placement of weeds
  • Added "clean up" for weeds and chests that have ended up in a bad location
  • Community: Fixed issue causing detailed custom creations to be displayed incorrectly
  • Fixed camera popping
  • Community: Fix for undo queue issues on Painting Tool
  • Fixed awkward starting layout in Lazy villagers homes
  • Community: Better handling of interactables and furniture, in other words: you can now talk to people on bridges.
  • Fixed bug where a new save slot wouldn't be created if a directory with the new save slot's number already exists
  • Fixed bug where highlight marker would stay visible when boarding the train
  • Community: Improved placement of villagers in homes
  • Fix for floating visitors in Inn
  • Community: Workshop now goes transparent when player is behind it
  • Fix for being able to place things on stairs and bridges
  • Community: Fix for storage showing it has items when it's empty, preventing selling and use in design tool
  • Deleting a save slot when others exist will set the new active slot to the first slot, instead of an empty "new game" slot
  • Community: Fixed an issue where fish would ignore bait
  • Fixes for items getting lost in storage
  • Fix for issue causing some savedata to not get saved properly

We'd love to hear what you think of this new update and who your favourite new villager is!

[** Join the official Hokko Life Discord! ](https://discord.gg/hokko)**

