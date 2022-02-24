Hokko Life - Narrative Update Out Now!

Meet Yara, Juno, Roderick & Paula!
Check out our new trailer...
That's right, there are FOUR new villagers to befriend! 🤝
The four new villagers are arriving in Hokko today as part of the Narrative Update!
This new update also includes:
- A new intro to the game 🥰
- The ability to create furniture from pre-existing designs 🎨
Full patch notes below - Enjoy! 💖
New
- Completely reworked introduction to the game, initial progression and narrative.
- Ability to create furniture from pre-existing designs
- Four additional characters: Yara, Juno, Roderick and Paula
Changes
- Added spring joints to villagers ears to make them springy
- Community: Player created lights can now be turned on/off
- Saving makes a backup which it will automatically restore from if the save process doesn't complete successfully
- Replaced sprinting ring UI with sweat effect
- Worked into villager heads, eyes, expressions
- Enabled "look around" on villager eyes to add more life
- Community: Added toggles for avatar freckles and cheek highlight
- You can now move flowers placed indoors
- Community: Balancing tweaks on Fishing Tournaments
- Game now cleans up unused custom content files, reducing the size of large saves
- Community: Added all community theme suggestions to the game for future creator challenges
- Added thumbnails for hair styles in appearance screen
- Community: Sleeping before 4am and choosing "next day" will sleep until 8am instead.
- Objects loaded from saves now done in batches, speeding up loading times on heavy levels (like the Meadow)
- Blueprints tweaks: Removed the small storage blueprint, tweaked size requirements on blueprints, small object will now always be placed on top of things, large object always placed under.
- Blueprints now are unlocked through initial progression gameplay and so are removed from Carpenter Store
Fixes
- Fixed popping lighting in Moss' shop
- Villagers no longer rotate and become pushable while sitting on chairs in the Inn
- Fixed bug where villagers would keep emoting & talking after you interrupt them during a conversation
- Community: Improved placement of fishing chests
- Community: Improved placement of weeds
- Added "clean up" for weeds and chests that have ended up in a bad location
- Community: Fixed issue causing detailed custom creations to be displayed incorrectly
- Fixed camera popping
- Community: Fix for undo queue issues on Painting Tool
- Fixed awkward starting layout in Lazy villagers homes
- Community: Better handling of interactables and furniture, in other words: you can now talk to people on bridges.
- Fixed bug where a new save slot wouldn't be created if a directory with the new save slot's number already exists
- Fixed bug where highlight marker would stay visible when boarding the train
- Community: Improved placement of villagers in homes
- Fix for floating visitors in Inn
- Community: Workshop now goes transparent when player is behind it
- Fix for being able to place things on stairs and bridges
- Community: Fix for storage showing it has items when it's empty, preventing selling and use in design tool
- Deleting a save slot when others exist will set the new active slot to the first slot, instead of an empty "new game" slot
- Community: Fixed an issue where fish would ignore bait
- Fixes for items getting lost in storage
- Fix for issue causing some savedata to not get saved properly
We'd love to hear what you think of this new update and who your favourite new villager is!
