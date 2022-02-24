The Art of Fury Presents the NORCO Edition Virtual Art Gallery & Auction

Welcome!

Last year, the Art of Fury project commissioned 38 Raw Fury game-inspired art pieces, from 23 artists, representing 15 nationalities, held two real-world exhibits in Stockholm and Zagreb (plus a virtual gallery!), one online art auction, and donated over €3,500 to charity! This year we’re proud to kick off the Art of Fury series once again by featuring art from the Tribeca-winning NORCO, a Southern Gothic point and click narrative adventure game, releasing on PC and Mac on March 24th - wishlist it here.

To celebrate the art of NORCO please explore the gallery, consider bidding on a piece in the auction, or learn more about the exclusive ‘The Art of NORCO’ companion art book to the full game - catch a glimpse of the book's content inside the virtual gallery's concept art section.

Please enjoy!