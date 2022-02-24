Early Access Update v.1.0.2.24308

Hi captains! This week we are bringing some small changes of game mechanism and workshop related issues, other changes are also on the way, feel free to leave comments about your concerns, and we shall do whatever we can once we locate the cause of matters.

New Content:

-Due to the game's save-encouraging nature, we've developed a savefile merging feature to merge different savefiles created for every single game, to check every save, click on the merged save to unfold all of them.

-As above, the savefiles are sorted according to the game type.

-A new button for the end-game statics panel, click to settle the reward, or not to save it for later optimized tries.(Attention: You can obtain rewards for only ONE time per finished game.)

Workshop:

-5 New tags available for selection for workshop uploading.

-Label "local" will be displayed for players'homemade mods.

-Local homemade mods can now be accessed and deleted directly from the workshop console.

Balance:

Baldur's Scouts' Max HP 100 → 125

Miscellaneous:

-Randomized aoe for projectile types' ballistic attacks.

-Lessers spawn by incubator types in Blazing Gobi theater will now have randamized spawn points.

-New VFX applied for Beam soldiers' attacks.

-New VFX applied for kills made by Layton's Explosive Grenades (Q) and Orbital Strike (R), the units

killed will now be blown away.

-Space Coordination Platforms will play the attack VFX regardless the condition.

-Standby Action of Boss: Bug queen is now applied with a corrected loop.