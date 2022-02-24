Update 0.4 "Trade and Travel" Changelog

Here's the full list of changes (and subsequent fixes) that have occurred in the 0.4 update "Trade and Travel".
If you'd like to see what these updates look like visually, check out the Steam update here. A lot of work has gone into this, so please let me know what you think, how it can improve, and what you like!
Also, please remember to review Kainga! It really does help! :)
All the best,
-Kainga Dev
Version 0.4.12 - 0.4.18
(TLDR) Summary
- “The Edges” Map
- Menhirs Challenge
- Ajowan Thinker
- New Quests and UI interface
- New Priest Unit
- New Creatures: “Totano” and Mastadon
- Wandering Trader Added
- Relationships, Trade, Gifts and Demands Added
New Technologies
- Memorial Banner Festival
- Waterbomb Festival
- Clay Drill Festival
- Demand Table
- Trade Table
- Royal Gift
- Disguised Gift
- Blacksmith
- Bowyer
- Spearsmith
- Powderstack
- Whiptwister
- Library
- Temple
- Palm Farm
- Market Tower
- Fertilizers
- Walker Firebombs
- Walker Waterbombs
- Colporteur
Major Additions:
- Added sitting animations for combat units
- Added an in-world Karma shop with random techs (locked and unlocked)
- Added beasts and boats to the population lists
- Added dynamic music to the Skyloft
- Extended the possible length and varieties of the Terraces map
- Improved off-screen animation optimization
- Ambient tracks now play on startup
- Separated the Map from the Quests, and there are now different stations to choose each
- Quests are less linear, allowing for more choice and selection at the start
- All locked content now describes why it’s locked and how to unlock it
- Doubled the speed in which braves go back to work after combat or festivals
- You can now click on claimed resource icons to find where they are
- Camera should bob less when zoomed out
- Increased the amount of trees available on The Pebbles map
- Added a “Low Quality Clouds” checkbox
- Doubled the distance braves look for available resources
- Rainclouds are now more affected by Ante
- Nautalisks can now be hit in the eyes to deter them from attacking
- Inspiration UI now overlaps world so they won’t be obscured by foliage
- Changed progress bar visuals
- Braves will now be more intelligent with when they should enter houses
- Added a bunch on new bindable keys including a WIP pause button
- Added “Are you sure” buttons to surrendering and quitting
- Added a "What's New" box in the corner of the main menu
Technology Changes:
- Made rare techs rarer
- Houses built on beasts and transports now omit food costs
- Foraging hermit now gathers more types and quantities of resources
- Greatly improved the Wide Windmill’s production speed
- Larger houses now spawn faster and smaller houses spawn slower
- Added a relationship bonus to the “Ceramic Tower” festival
- Improved passive “Permaculture”
- Bonuses are now kept in an expandable box
- Added a banner to display technology category when choosing from inspiration
- You can no longer build some structures before choosing a house type
- Inle farms will auto harvest to fix pathfinding to the resources over water
- Lumberjack and Adobe Oven change resource types after construction is complete
- Braves now exit a house when they cannot find food
AI Towns Changes:
- Towns now track relations with you and each other
- Towns demand, trade, raid and support each other
- Dying Thinkers drop new sources of inspiration
- AI towns no longer spawn free units
- Towns crops will be built more intelligently
- Increased the variety of buildings towns can create
- Other teams won’t pick team colors similar to you or each other
- Towns will now only get angry if you take inspiration or claim land closer to their campfire than yours
- Allied towns can gift you inspiration
- Towns will no longer change team colors after being destroyed
Bugfixes:
- UI now adjusts to both wide and square screens
- If you unlocked “Water Carriers” between the patch and the hotfix, you will now have proper access to the correct boats
- Fixed a text overflow problem on the end game screen
- Fixed text overflow issues on the technology scrolls
- Units will no longer be “lost in thought” if the festival they were celebrating was destroyed
- Inle farms will rise with floodwaters
- Units won’t chop Pear Farm trees even in as a last resort
- Placing a campfire multiple times will no longer require chopping all resource touched
- Thinkers will no longer try to claim your Festival technologies
- Fixed the lumberjack not recognizing logs
- Thinkers no longer slide after dying
- Tower Arenas are now properly climbed as intended
- Fixed a bug where missions wouldn’t load on the map properly
- Tamed beasts should automatically attack intruders
- Walkers will no longer sink into the underwater sand
- Fire restores the soil slower as intended
- AI towns will no longer use your pop-cap limit instead of their own
- Achiote will no longer knock Trudgers into the netherworld
- You can no longer rapid-fire snail spits
- Tamed snails will no longer melt their own pilots when looking downhill
- You can no longer enter the cloudspace in the Skyloft
- Thinkers should no longer be freed from their cages by wind
- People will no longer get blown out of houses by wind
- Enemies taming beasts will no longer give you Karma
- Fixed the Nautalisk’s tentacle movement, readability and behavior
- Umbrella trees can now be permanently chopped when structures are placed over them
- Fixed a bug where sometimes your people would yell at trespassers even after they left
- Limited the demand list at high ante
Subsequent changes (during testing and launch prep)
Patch 0.4.14
- Thinkers can no longer be converted
- Fixed other issues with conversion
- Fixed the tower house ladder (again)
- Can no longer click multiple times to speed up inspiration
- Fixed pathing issues with the Icebreaker
- Notifications correctly say which Thinker disapproves/approves of your actions
- Skyloft music is now affected by the music sliders
- Fixed an issue where Edges landscapes would split in half
- Fixed a placing issue on the Edges
- Lotus can now be force-chopped from farms
- Fixed the Market Tower’s size to be more tall and narrow
- Fixed Memorial Banners’ rotation placement
- Icebreakers should properly path around the edge of the landscape
- Menhirs are hoisted from the correct direction
Patch 0.4.15
- Thinkers can be sent to the trader’s beast to trade
- Increased the chance of the shop opening
- Fixed Ajowan’s final challenge not working
- Added the Mastodon trader
- Braves should listen a bit better when there’s fire around
- Added an Alabastron jar UI element
- Evaporated notification now correctly shows where
- Fixed a problem where Thinkers wouldn’t automatically think at inspiration
- Hopefully fixed an issue where Ajowan’s smoke would flicker from far away
- Fixed a problem where the escape vehicles wouldn’t work after an earthquake
Fix 0.4.16
- Added banners to the Archive
- Towns will now build bridges to their destinations
- Added (x) to most Skyloft UI elements
- Fixed the Clay Fountain banner colors
- Towns should no longer make trades where they offer you nothing
- Added a work-in-progress pause button (spacebar)
- You can no longer fight others in the tutorial
Fix 0.4.17
- Fixed the Totano’s attachment spot
- Fixed the Market Tower’s texture issue
- Fixed the Weaving Hermit’s pathing and placement issues
- Hopefully fixed an issue with treasonous braves
- Fixed a bug where ctrl and shift wouldn’t register on UI the first time
- Sandsail and Rickshaw now do only 1 damage when hitting people
- Wind during Sandsail rescue is now just for show
- Keybinds should not reset when opening the game
- Fixed the Cloudpopper Balloon’s collision
Fix 0.4.18
- Fixed an issue with the relationships display
- Changed the colors of challenges on the map
- Fixed a bug where resources would be removed from structure UI 2 at a time
- Thinker no longer returns to campfire after thinking at inspiration if moving or unreachable (to stop him from yeeting himself into the water)
- Gosanke harbors and Icebreaker towns now display the correct colors
Changed files in this update