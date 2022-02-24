Update 0.4 "Trade and Travel" Changelog

Here's the full list of changes (and subsequent fixes) that have occurred in the 0.4 update "Trade and Travel".

If you'd like to see what these updates look like visually, check out the Steam update here.

Also, please remember to review Kainga! It really does help! :)

All the best,

-Kainga Dev

Version 0.4.12 - 0.4.18

(TLDR) Summary

“The Edges” Map

Menhirs Challenge

Ajowan Thinker

New Quests and UI interface

New Priest Unit

New Creatures: “Totano” and Mastadon

Wandering Trader Added

Relationships, Trade, Gifts and Demands Added

New Technologies

Memorial Banner Festival

Waterbomb Festival

Clay Drill Festival

Demand Table

Trade Table

Royal Gift

Disguised Gift

Blacksmith

Bowyer

Spearsmith

Powderstack

Whiptwister

Library

Temple

Palm Farm

Market Tower

Fertilizers

Walker Firebombs

Walker Waterbombs

Colporteur

Major Additions:

Added sitting animations for combat units

Added an in-world Karma shop with random techs (locked and unlocked)

Added beasts and boats to the population lists

Added dynamic music to the Skyloft

Extended the possible length and varieties of the Terraces map

Improved off-screen animation optimization

Ambient tracks now play on startup

Separated the Map from the Quests, and there are now different stations to choose each

Quests are less linear, allowing for more choice and selection at the start

All locked content now describes why it’s locked and how to unlock it

Doubled the speed in which braves go back to work after combat or festivals

You can now click on claimed resource icons to find where they are

Camera should bob less when zoomed out

Increased the amount of trees available on The Pebbles map

Added a “Low Quality Clouds” checkbox

Doubled the distance braves look for available resources

Rainclouds are now more affected by Ante

Nautalisks can now be hit in the eyes to deter them from attacking

Inspiration UI now overlaps world so they won’t be obscured by foliage

Changed progress bar visuals

Braves will now be more intelligent with when they should enter houses

Added a bunch on new bindable keys including a WIP pause button

Added “Are you sure” buttons to surrendering and quitting

Added a "What's New" box in the corner of the main menu

Technology Changes:

Made rare techs rarer

Houses built on beasts and transports now omit food costs

Foraging hermit now gathers more types and quantities of resources

Greatly improved the Wide Windmill’s production speed

Larger houses now spawn faster and smaller houses spawn slower

Added a relationship bonus to the “Ceramic Tower” festival

Improved passive “Permaculture”

Bonuses are now kept in an expandable box

Added a banner to display technology category when choosing from inspiration

You can no longer build some structures before choosing a house type

Inle farms will auto harvest to fix pathfinding to the resources over water

Lumberjack and Adobe Oven change resource types after construction is complete

Braves now exit a house when they cannot find food

AI Towns Changes:

Towns now track relations with you and each other

Towns demand, trade, raid and support each other

Dying Thinkers drop new sources of inspiration

AI towns no longer spawn free units

Towns crops will be built more intelligently

Increased the variety of buildings towns can create

Other teams won’t pick team colors similar to you or each other

Towns will now only get angry if you take inspiration or claim land closer to their campfire than yours

Allied towns can gift you inspiration

Towns will no longer change team colors after being destroyed

Bugfixes:

UI now adjusts to both wide and square screens

If you unlocked “Water Carriers” between the patch and the hotfix, you will now have proper access to the correct boats

Fixed a text overflow problem on the end game screen

Fixed text overflow issues on the technology scrolls

Units will no longer be “lost in thought” if the festival they were celebrating was destroyed

Inle farms will rise with floodwaters

Units won’t chop Pear Farm trees even in as a last resort

Placing a campfire multiple times will no longer require chopping all resource touched

Thinkers will no longer try to claim your Festival technologies

Fixed the lumberjack not recognizing logs

Thinkers no longer slide after dying

Tower Arenas are now properly climbed as intended

Fixed a bug where missions wouldn’t load on the map properly

Tamed beasts should automatically attack intruders

Walkers will no longer sink into the underwater sand

Fire restores the soil slower as intended

AI towns will no longer use your pop-cap limit instead of their own

Achiote will no longer knock Trudgers into the netherworld

You can no longer rapid-fire snail spits

Tamed snails will no longer melt their own pilots when looking downhill

You can no longer enter the cloudspace in the Skyloft

Thinkers should no longer be freed from their cages by wind

People will no longer get blown out of houses by wind

Enemies taming beasts will no longer give you Karma

Fixed the Nautalisk’s tentacle movement, readability and behavior

Umbrella trees can now be permanently chopped when structures are placed over them

Fixed a bug where sometimes your people would yell at trespassers even after they left

Limited the demand list at high ante

Subsequent changes (during testing and launch prep)

Patch 0.4.14

Thinkers can no longer be converted

Fixed other issues with conversion

Fixed the tower house ladder (again)

Can no longer click multiple times to speed up inspiration

Fixed pathing issues with the Icebreaker

Notifications correctly say which Thinker disapproves/approves of your actions

Skyloft music is now affected by the music sliders

Fixed an issue where Edges landscapes would split in half

Fixed a placing issue on the Edges

Lotus can now be force-chopped from farms

Fixed the Market Tower’s size to be more tall and narrow

Fixed Memorial Banners’ rotation placement

Icebreakers should properly path around the edge of the landscape

Menhirs are hoisted from the correct direction

Patch 0.4.15

Thinkers can be sent to the trader’s beast to trade

Increased the chance of the shop opening

Fixed Ajowan’s final challenge not working

Added the Mastodon trader

Braves should listen a bit better when there’s fire around

Added an Alabastron jar UI element

Evaporated notification now correctly shows where

Fixed a problem where Thinkers wouldn’t automatically think at inspiration

Hopefully fixed an issue where Ajowan’s smoke would flicker from far away

Fixed a problem where the escape vehicles wouldn’t work after an earthquake

Fix 0.4.16

Added banners to the Archive

Towns will now build bridges to their destinations

Added (x) to most Skyloft UI elements

Fixed the Clay Fountain banner colors

Towns should no longer make trades where they offer you nothing

Added a work-in-progress pause button (spacebar)

You can no longer fight others in the tutorial

Fix 0.4.17

Fixed the Totano’s attachment spot

Fixed the Market Tower’s texture issue

Fixed the Weaving Hermit’s pathing and placement issues

Hopefully fixed an issue with treasonous braves

Fixed a bug where ctrl and shift wouldn’t register on UI the first time

Sandsail and Rickshaw now do only 1 damage when hitting people

Wind during Sandsail rescue is now just for show

Keybinds should not reset when opening the game

Fixed the Cloudpopper Balloon’s collision

Fix 0.4.18