Animallica - Final Beta!

Hello Everybody! After almost 5 years of development, Animallica reached its Final Beta phase and it will fully release soon!

We are very grateful for all your support so far and please continue to provide your feedback or report any bugs encountered, it will help us have a smooth release.

Even after release, Animallica will continue to receive free updates with both content and bug fixes.

Patch Notes:

A new location was added: Mors Estate. A special key is required to enter the dungeon underneath Mors Estate and then the building itself.

New animals were added: Beagle, Cane Corso, Snow Leopard and Domestic Shorthair Cat.

Two new legendary animals named after the two contest winners (Marki and MovingTarget) were added.

Numerous new crafting recipes were added.

Nine new vivariums can now be crafted.

A new settlement like building was added: Tavern.

Over 50 unique framed pictures, drawings and paintings can now be found in the world while exploring.

Almost 20 new plant clusters can be purchased from Corpse Harbor.

New food items and crafting materials were added.

An arrow showing the direction of placeables items where it wasn't obvious was added.

Most maps were updated.

Nights are now brighter.

Some icons were updated.

Some materials were updated.

Some sounds were adjusted.

Removed walking sound for tamed horses.

Numerous bugs and visual glitches were fixed.













Remember to try an integrity check on Steam before reporting a problem or bug. Most of the time it will solve your problem.

Thank you again for all the support and patience!