Nightly Build #12 - Feb 23, 2022 - New Buildings!

Good evening explorers!

The first order of business today is to let you all know we need a new name for you all!

The first person who can come up with a name that is better than "explorers" and encapsulates the direction of the game (which you can ascertain from the website) will earn his / her place in history as they who coined the name we will forever refer to each other as.

This update adds two new buildings. Reactors, and Steel foundations.

More info on the website found [here](electron.triangle4.com).

Happy Exploring!