Electron update for 24 February 2022

Nightly Build #12 - Feb 23, 2022 - New Buildings!

Share · View all patches · Build 8265853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good evening explorers!

The first order of business today is to let you all know we need a new name for you all!

The first person who can come up with a name that is better than "explorers" and encapsulates the direction of the game (which you can ascertain from the website) will earn his / her place in history as they who coined the name we will forever refer to each other as.

This update adds two new buildings. Reactors, and Steel foundations.

More info on the website found [here](electron.triangle4.com).

Happy Exploring!

Changed files in this update

Mycro Content Depot 1648461
  • Loading history…
