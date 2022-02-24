Xbox / Playstation Gamepad Support & VR Control Updates

Hello Everyone,

We have what we think is an important update in the right direction to improve the game and expand our player base by refining the gameplay controls for VR players, as well as adding support for Xbox and Playstation controllers to the Desktop version of the game.

All of these updates are a direct result of listening to the people on the Steam forums and Discord, so very special thank you to:

LCountach, TedSan, YBDASHOOTER, Smokey3100, Muffll, Skully666, LONFL, & more.

Your excitement and help with the game continues to drive us.

Gamepad Support:

This was a fun project to do and I'm liking the direction it is going in. I've always been more of a keyboard and mouse type of person when it comes to FPS games, but I've played a handful of console FPS too.

It was a pretty cool experience seeing the game we created going from being designed for VR with motion controllers to keyboard and mouse, and now with a gamepad that has its own strengths.

This also opens the possibilities to bring the game to consoles or even something like Steam Deck. We would love to see a future version of this game where someone in VR is playing with a person on a Desktop PC, and another on a handheld device.

VR Controls Updates:

Of all things we've heard feedback most on it's the VR Body IK, Gripping and Inventory. We've taken some of the most recent feedback and started implementing those ideas into the game. It's of course not PERFECT yet as we are in Early Access still, but I hope this starts to show improvement to the experience for VR players, in particular for people playing the game for the first time.

2/23/22 (Early Access) v1.09

Added Xbox & Playstation Gamepad support | Desktop

Added Controller option to swap Teleport Grab with Triggers and Grip Buttons | VR

Items can now AUTOSTORE into Vest IF Overlapping Vest when Dropped | VR

Moved Camera forward slightly over IK Body | VR

Fixed Alt Grip not letting go when releasing Grip while climbing | VR

Decreased size of SubV14 Weapon and Silencer

Decreased size of Mag attachment box on KA-47

Optimized Lightning Storm performance

Fixed Weather Kiosks in DevRoom

Tweaked a few menu descriptions to for better Player interpretation

Removed Melee Weapons breaking (temporary)

For additional info please go to: www.VoyagerVR.com/JoinUs