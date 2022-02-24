That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Retweet and Share Promo!

Kick off the collaboration between Last Cloudia and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime by snatching up loads of loot!

To enter this promo, all you have to do is follow the official Last Cloudia Twitter or Facebook account, then share or Retweet the promo post. Based on the total number of shares and Retweets, everyone who plays Last Cloudia will get amazing rewards! Additionally, five (5) randomly selected players will receive a $25 USD store gift code. Don’t miss your chance!

PERIOD

February 24, 2022 post-maintenance – March 2, 2022, 11:59 pm (PT)

HOW TO ENTER

Follow Last Cloudia’s official Facebook or Twitter account. Share or Retweet the promo post.

PRIZES

Five (5) randomly selected players will win a $25 USD store gift code! In addition, everyone who plays Last Cloudia will receive the following in-game items!

RT/Shares Prizes

200 Large Gold Piece x5, Great Power Potion x50

300 ★Collab Ticket Pt. 1 x5

400 ★Collab Ticket Pt. 2 x5

500 Crystal x1000

*For other details about this promo, please see the notes below.

Important Notes:

• This promotion is only valid for the English version of Last Cloudia.

• To take part in the promotion, you need either a Facebook or Twitter account.

• Your entry is complete once you follow Last Cloudia’s official Twitter or Facebook account and Retweet or share the promo post.

• Additionally, your account must be public.

• If you unfollow the official Last Cloudia account or delete your post, your entry will be canceled.

• Prizes are non-transferable.

• In-game rewards earned from this promotion will be distributed on March 7, 2022 post-maintenance.

• Once winners have been selected, those winners will be notified by direct message on the platform where they entered.

• This promotion is subject to change or end without notice.

• All entries judged to be illegitimate by AIDIS, Inc. will be canceled, and the person who submitted them will become ineligible to win.

• This promotion is held by AIDIS, and is not sponsored or endorsed by Apple, Google, Twitter, Facebook, or any third party.

• After this promotion is complete, inquiries about winning or losing entries might not be answered.

• The terms and conditions of this promotion shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Japan, without regard to conflict of laws and principles.

