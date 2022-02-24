02/24 (Thu) Update - “Occupation: Superstar ♪” starts!

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 02/24 (Thu) for a limited time only.
- New Venus “Tina” is here! “Commemorative Login Bonus” starts!
- “Occupation: Superstar ♪ ～ Birth of the New Venus Tina ～ (First Half)” starts!
- “Star Outfit Gacha (Tina)” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha,” “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha” starts!
- “Superstar's V Stone Pack,” “New Owner Support Pack (POW)” now on sale!
The following is still ongoing!
- “Kasumi's Birthday Gacha” ～ 2022/03/01 (Tue) 15:59 UTC
